Daisy Parrish Hunter



Daisy Parrish Hunter, 76 passed away October 23,2020 surrounded by family at Methodist North Hospital. She survived by her husband Edward Hunter, a son Nathan Peoples, a sister Delza Wilkerson, a brother Marvin Edward Parrish,a grandson Nathaniel, a host of Cousins,Nephews, and other Relatives and Friends. Service will be at M.J. Edwards Funeral Home, 4445 Stage Rd Memphis, Tn. 38127. Saturday November 7, 2020 Visitation at 2:00 pm.









