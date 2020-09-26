Daisy Vance RyanDaisy Vance Ryan, 94, died September 25, 2020 at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, TN.She was a native of Owensboro Kentucky, graduating from Owensboro High School in 1944. She moved to Memphis to attend Baptist Hospital School of Nursing and graduated as an RN in 1947. During the war period she was also a member of the Cadet Nurse Corps. She worked at Baptist Memorial Hospital for 40 years until her retirement.She was the daughter of Homer R. Vance and Fannie Mohon Vance. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Sidney G. Ryan. She is survived by her daughters Frances Ryan and Laura Ryan of Memphis; sons Kelly Ryan (Missy) of Memphis and George Ryan of Knoxville; brother Jim Vance of Indiana, sister Anna Lois Beumel of Kentucky; and grandchildren Ava, Bailey, Daisy, and Leah.A graveside service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery on Tuesday, September 29 at 11 a.m.The family requests memorials be made to Baptist Memorial Healthcare Foundation (Nursing Alumni Scholarship Fund) https://bmhgiving.org/#donate