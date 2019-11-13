Resources
Dale Brynolf Paulson

Dale Brynolf Paulson, 76, of Cordova, TN passed away on Saturday, November 9.

Dale was born on May 19, 1943, in Hancock, MI. He was raised in the Upper Peninsula and was an avid hockey player. Dale received his Doctorate of Pharmacy and enjoyed a long career as a pharmacist. He was also an active member of Bellevue Baptist Church. Family and friends would describe him as selfless, faithful, wise, loving and a wonderful storyteller. He was loved more than all the numbers!

Dale's passions were his family, studying God's Word, spending time with his Bible fellowship class, teaching and fishing. If you ever saw him, there's a good chance he had his Bible open with a highlighter or black pen in his hand. His Bible was a true treasure that reflected his love for his Savior. He shared the gift of God's grace with everyone he met. Ephesians 2:8. We rejoice in knowing he is at home with his Heavenly Father.

Dale is preceded by his mother, Aurora "Ida" Paulson and father, Roy Irving Arthur Paulson.

Dale is survived by his wife, Kathy Paulson; sister, Nancy Paulson; children, Kari Myers (Mark), Tanya Simon, Adam Paulson, Melissa Covington (Brad), Prentiss Wulff, Amy Bittikofer (Bob), Jason Wulff (Hannah) and 13 precious grandchildren.

Dale will be buried at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens in a family graveside service on November 23rd.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
