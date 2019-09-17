Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Dana Lee "David" Carr

Dana Lee "David" Carr Obituary
Dana "David" Lee Carr

Memphis - Dana "David" Lee Carr left this Earth after enduring a long illness on August 4, 2019.

He is survived by his sisters, LaMonica Shahouman Carr and Rose Smith Carr, brothers, Anthony and James Carr and his best friend, Charles Case.

He will be remembered by friends and family for his sense of humor, fashion flair, love of dancing, sports, partying, playing card games and his ability to cook delicious meals from scratch. But most importantly, He is now at peace with his mother and other family members in Heaven.

A special thanks goes out to the Staff at The Highlands of Memphis Nursing Home for the compassion and care they gave to Mr. Carr in his struggles with his dementia and health problems related to it.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 17, 2019
