1/1
Danese Hancock Welch
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Danese's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Danese Hancock Welch

Danese Hancock Welch Born on July 24, 1941 in Memphis, Tennessee, Danese Hancock was the first child of Victoria Mays Hancock and Dan H. Hancock, Sr. and she grew up in the heart of South Memphis on Stephens Place, near Mississippi and Walker. She was a Memphis City Schools Elementary Reading Teacher for 35 years before retiring in 1999 and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. Danese peacefully transitioned to her eternal home on July,19 2020. She is survived by her devoted son Shawn P. Welch and daughter-in-law Renee S. Welch of Chicago; sisters-in-law Jacqueline Welch Burke of Atlanta and Anne Marie Hancock of Memphis and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and very close friends. A public viewing is scheduled for Friday July 24, 2020 from 4 until 6 P.M. at R. S. Lewis and Sons 2944 Walnut Grove Rd. Service of celebration will be 10 AM Saturday July 25, also at R. S. Lewis with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Due to Covid19 restrictions, all who enter for public viewing are required to wear mask. As well due to the limited number of occupancy the service can be streamed via RS Lewis Live Stream on Facebook.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home - Walnut
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Service
10:00 AM
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home - Walnut
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home - Walnut
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
(901) 235-8169
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home - Walnut

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved