|
|
Daniel Beaird II
Nashville
Daniel Richard "Rich" Beaird II passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 in Nashville, TN. He will be lovingly remembered by many friends, co-workers and his family who adored him. He was born on October 15, 1965 in Union City, Tennessee and is preceded in death by his mother Joy Everett Beaird of Ripley, Tennessee. Rich is survived by his father, Daniel Richard Beaird of Ripley, TN, his three children, Myers Beaird of Shanghai, China, Reed Beaird of Abingdon, VA, and Dr. Claire Foster (Matt) of Little Rock, Arkansas, and 1 grandson, Ben Foster; sister Amanda Beaird Lane (Lynn), brother Beau Beaird, nephew Miller Lane, all of Ripley, TN, and niece Caley Lane of Nashville, TN.
Rich was a 1984 graduate of Ripley High School and graduated from The University of Tennessee in 1988. He had a relentless work ethic and a marvelous sense of humor. He had a deep passion for cars, motorcycles, and music throughout his entire life. He was an avid collector of books and rare vinyl. Rich was always the one to put others before himself, and found deep joy in helping anyone he could in any way possible.
A celebration of Rich's life will be held on April 24, 2019 at Belmont United Methodist Church in Nashville, TN at 10:30 AM. Family and friends will be received in The Iris Room at 9:30 AM prior to the service. A graveside service will be at 4 pm at Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, TN where his body will be laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Coach Kelly Scholarship Fund Bank of Ripley, 134 N Jefferson Street, Ripley, TN 38063. Garner Funeral Home in Ripley has charge of the services.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 23, 2019