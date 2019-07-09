Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Cummings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel E. Cummings

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel E. Cummings Obituary
Daniel E. Cummings

Millington - Daniel E. Cummings, 92, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Mr. Cummings was preceded in death by his two late wives, Evelyn Cummings and Ellouise Cummings; granddaughter, Jennifer Swindol; 4 brothers; and 1 sister. He is survived by his wife, Mattie Cummings; daughters, Renee Swindol and Jan Taylor(Bill); step-daughters, Pat Rodgers(Jimmy), Hope Pittman(Chris), and their families; grandchildren: Jeff Swindol, Ashleigh Swindol, Dan Taylor, and Lauren Ordonez(Mike); and 6 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Cummings served our country in the United States Army. He retired from Kimberly-Clark after a successful and dedicated 40 year career as a machine maintenance supervisor. He served a term as the president of the Kimberly-Clark Credit Union. He was also on the Board of Directors for several years.

Mr. Cummings and his wife, Mattie enjoyed ballroom dancing. They went dancing 3-5 times a week. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed by his family.

The family will receive friends for a period of Visitation on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 5-7 PM. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM. All Services and interment will be held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.