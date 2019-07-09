|
|
Daniel E. Cummings
Millington - Daniel E. Cummings, 92, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Mr. Cummings was preceded in death by his two late wives, Evelyn Cummings and Ellouise Cummings; granddaughter, Jennifer Swindol; 4 brothers; and 1 sister. He is survived by his wife, Mattie Cummings; daughters, Renee Swindol and Jan Taylor(Bill); step-daughters, Pat Rodgers(Jimmy), Hope Pittman(Chris), and their families; grandchildren: Jeff Swindol, Ashleigh Swindol, Dan Taylor, and Lauren Ordonez(Mike); and 6 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Cummings served our country in the United States Army. He retired from Kimberly-Clark after a successful and dedicated 40 year career as a machine maintenance supervisor. He served a term as the president of the Kimberly-Clark Credit Union. He was also on the Board of Directors for several years.
Mr. Cummings and his wife, Mattie enjoyed ballroom dancing. They went dancing 3-5 times a week. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed by his family.
The family will receive friends for a period of Visitation on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 5-7 PM. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM. All Services and interment will be held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 9, 2019