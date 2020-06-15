Daniel Emil Wanat
Daniel Emil Wanat passed June 8, 2020 with his wife of 47 years, Mary, at his side. He is survived by his daughter Rebecca, his son Matthew, and his sister Margaret. Dan also greatly loved his two grandchildren of the heart, Addison and Mckenna Pilant.
Dan was born in Chicago on June 1, 1946 to Emil and Genevieve Wanat. He graduated from DePaul Law School and received his LLM at the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana. He practiced law in Chicago before moving to Memphis in 1974 where he taught at the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law until his retirement. Dan loved discussing the law and continued to share cases while in the hospital. He made many good friends along the way, but his focus was his family. The Cubs winning the world series was a highlight. He also enjoyed golf, his dogs, and family vacations.
Services are postponed until a more appropriate time. Donations may be made to the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law or The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.