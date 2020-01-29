|
|
Daniel Joe
Casa Grande, AZ - Daniel Joe passed away January 25, 2020 in Casa Grande, AZ. He was 71. He was born May 22, 1948 in Houston, TX to John and May Kim Joe.
Daniel was a retired registered nurse. From 2004 to 2008 he was a travel nurse to Arizona, New Mexico and Idaho. He retired from nursing in 2013. He was a proud veteran who served in the navy in Iceland and aboard the aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy.
He is survived by his wife Marjorie McCollum Joe and his brother Johnny Joe.
He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, 2 brothers Robert and Bobby Joe, and 1 sister Helen Onstott.
There will be a graveside service at a later date.
Donations can be made to the Bellevue Baptist Church or the Donor's choice.
Angels in Waiting Cremation and Burial of Casa Grande, AZ has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020