Danny Ray Knight Sr.
Memphis - Danny Ray Knight, Sr., age 56, passed away late Thursday evening July 23rd, 2020. Danny was a lifelong Memphis resident, a graduate of Harding Academy and attended State Tech for college . He co-owned Webster Safe and Lock Company for many years with his brothers then went on to run the Lock and Safe Department at Stewart Bros Hardware.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Shawn; son, Danny (Leah), daughter, Sarah (Blake) grandchildren, Tolk and Shep Knight, Oliver, Chloe and Lily Howard; brothers, Larry (Ella), Mike (Charlene); numerous nieces, nephews and many lifelong friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Lebonheur Children's Hospital. https://secure2.convio.net/wcc/site/Donation2?df_id=1701&1701.donation=form1&mfc_pref=T