Services
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
374 Vance Ave
Memphis, TN 38126-2010
(901) 526-3264
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
374 Vance Ave
Memphis, TN 38126-2010
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Morning Star Church
3161 Park Avenue
Memphis, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daphne Crawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daphne Michelle Crawford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daphne Michelle Crawford Obituary
Daphne Michelle Crawford

- - In the early morning hours of June 28th, 2019 at approximately 1:15 p.m. after an on going battle throughout her life Sickle Cell Anemia, Daphne Michelle Crawford, 48 passed away peacefully into her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ welcoming arms surrounded by her family.

She attended the University of Memphis.

She leaves behind her children Nathaniel and Nadeleine, her mother Evelyn Crawford, father Rev. N.A. Crawford, who preceded her in death, sisters Evelyn Phillips, Madeleine Miles, Pamela Scott and Gloria who preceded her in death, brothers Willie Miles, Kenneth Crawford, and Audie Crawford who preceded her in death and step sister Lisa Miles (Rochester, MI). She also leaves behind nieces, Angela Miles, Alana Stitts, nephews Daniel Scott, Paul Scott (Los Angl. California), cousins and friends. Her funeral services will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Morning Star Church, 3161 Park Avenue, Memphis Tennessee. Visitation will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 from 4-6 pm at R.S. Lewis and Sons Funeral Home 374 Vance Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee.

Daphne will be immensely missed and always remembered for her smile and beautiful dimples. We love you Daphne.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now