Daphne Michelle Crawford
- - In the early morning hours of June 28th, 2019 at approximately 1:15 p.m. after an on going battle throughout her life Sickle Cell Anemia, Daphne Michelle Crawford, 48 passed away peacefully into her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ welcoming arms surrounded by her family.
She attended the University of Memphis.
She leaves behind her children Nathaniel and Nadeleine, her mother Evelyn Crawford, father Rev. N.A. Crawford, who preceded her in death, sisters Evelyn Phillips, Madeleine Miles, Pamela Scott and Gloria who preceded her in death, brothers Willie Miles, Kenneth Crawford, and Audie Crawford who preceded her in death and step sister Lisa Miles (Rochester, MI). She also leaves behind nieces, Angela Miles, Alana Stitts, nephews Daniel Scott, Paul Scott (Los Angl. California), cousins and friends. Her funeral services will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Morning Star Church, 3161 Park Avenue, Memphis Tennessee. Visitation will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 from 4-6 pm at R.S. Lewis and Sons Funeral Home 374 Vance Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee.
Daphne will be immensely missed and always remembered for her smile and beautiful dimples. We love you Daphne.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 4, 2019