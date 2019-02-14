Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darcy Crichton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darcy M. Crichton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Darcy M. Crichton Obituary
Darcy M. Crichton

Millington, TN

Darcy M. Crichton, 86 of Millington passed away February 4. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Crichton, Jr. She is survived by her sons, Perry Crichton (Laurae) and Robert H. Crichton III (Tracy); brother, Bill Maddox; eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Saturday, February 16 from 10:00 am til the service at 11:00 am at the Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel. Memorials may be made to or Parkinson's Research Foundation.

Munford Funeral Home

Millington Chapel

901.873.0123

Munford funeralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
Download Now