|
|
Darcy M. Crichton
Millington, TN
Darcy M. Crichton, 86 of Millington passed away February 4. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Crichton, Jr. She is survived by her sons, Perry Crichton (Laurae) and Robert H. Crichton III (Tracy); brother, Bill Maddox; eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Saturday, February 16 from 10:00 am til the service at 11:00 am at the Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel. Memorials may be made to or Parkinson's Research Foundation.
Munford Funeral Home
Millington Chapel
901.873.0123
Munford funeralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 14, 2019