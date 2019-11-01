Services
M. J. Edwards Funeral Home
1165 Airways Boulevard
Memphis, TN 38114
(901) 327-9360
Resources
More Obituaries for Dareatha Scott-Wilkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dareatha Scott-Wilkinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dareatha Scott-Wilkinson Obituary
Dareatha Scott-Wilkinson

Memphis - Dareatha (Bass) Scott-Wilkinson was born on August 28, 1945 in Memphis, Tennessee. She was the second of four children born to the late George C. and Eva L. (Moore) Bass. Dareatha peacefully went home to be with her Lord at 9:02pm on Saturday October 26, 2019, surrounded by her children at her daughter's home. Funeral arrangements entrusted to MJ Edwards Funeral Home 1165 Airways, Memphis, TN 38114 901-327-9360. Service: 10:00a Union Grove M.B. Church located at 905 Ayers Street Memphis, TN 38107. Wake: 9:00-10:00a
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dareatha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -