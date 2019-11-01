|
Dareatha Scott-Wilkinson
Memphis - Dareatha (Bass) Scott-Wilkinson was born on August 28, 1945 in Memphis, Tennessee. She was the second of four children born to the late George C. and Eva L. (Moore) Bass. Dareatha peacefully went home to be with her Lord at 9:02pm on Saturday October 26, 2019, surrounded by her children at her daughter's home. Funeral arrangements entrusted to MJ Edwards Funeral Home 1165 Airways, Memphis, TN 38114 901-327-9360. Service: 10:00a Union Grove M.B. Church located at 905 Ayers Street Memphis, TN 38107. Wake: 9:00-10:00a
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019