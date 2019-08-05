Resources
Darla Gay Todd Obituary
Memphis - Darla Gay Todd age 67 went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 30, 2019. She taught computer at Overton High School until her retirement in 2014. She loved photography and taking pictures at the Memphis Zoo.. Special thanks to her caregiver for the past 7 months, Jo Ann Hoskin. She leaves her mother Dorothy Chiles, cousins Pam Bagwell and ChrisTodd. Graveside services at Elmwood Cemetary pending. Donations are to be made to Memphis Zoo or Methodist Hospice.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 5, 2019
