Darrel M. Arnold
Darrel M. Arnold

Darrel M. Arnold, age 85, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at North Sunflower Medical Center in Ruleville, MS.

A graveside service was held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Sardis, MS.

Darrel Marvin Arnold was born on April 27, 1935, in Panola County to Ellen Chance and Eugene Marvin Arnold.

He is survived by Louise C Arnold, his wife of 38 years, his daughters Debbie A Mehan, Amy A Phillips (Del), sons Darrel Bryan Arnold, Chris Sheley (Amy), Craig Sheley (Kim); his grandchildren, Whitney M Aldridge (Wade), Kelsey G Sullivan, Darrel G Arnold (Peyton), Taylor Sheley, Elizabeth S Gilbert (Caleb), David Craig Sheley, Tyler Thomas Arnold, Savannah Grace Sheley, and Ryder Hayes Arnold; 5 great-grandchildren; a sister, Phyllis A Morris (John) of Yukon, Ok, a sister-in-law, Carolyn R Arnold of Holly Lake Ranch, TX; and numerous cousins and friends, among whom is Mary Walls, his faithful caregiver for the last 8 years. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of First Baptist Church, Batesville.

Darrel received degrees from Northwest Community College, Arkansas State University and a Master of Education from The University of Mississippi. He spent 32-1/2 years at South Panola as a teacher, football coach and school administrator. He attained numerous records while at South Panola pertaining to his coaching and has been inducted into the NWCC Sports Hall of Fame as well as having the varsity football dressing room at the South Panola field office dedicated to him. Coach Arnold was inducted into the first South Panola Sports Hall of Fame as Football Coach. He also retired as a Park Ranger from the U S Army Corps of Engineers at Sardis Lake Field Office.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Willie Eugene Arnold (Joy), Raymond Clark Arnold and Tommie L Arnold.

Memorials may be made to South Panola Football Fundraiser, 601 Tiger Dr., Batesville, MS 38606 or charity of your choice.

Wells Funeral Home of Batesville has charge of arrangements.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
