Darryll A. Alexander



Memphis - Darryll Anthony Alexander passed away on July 7, 2020, in Memphis, Tennessee at the age of 51.



Visitation for immediate family is Friday July 17, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00 and public visitation is Friday July 17, 2020 from 2:00 to 7:00 at Gillipsie Funeral Home, 9179 Pigeon Roost Rd, Olive Branch, MS 38654.



Graveside Service will be at 11:00 AM at Memorial Park Southwoods



5485 Hacks Cross Rd. Memphis, TN 38125









