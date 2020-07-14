1/1
Darryll A. Alexander
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darryll's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darryll A. Alexander

Memphis - Darryll Anthony Alexander passed away on July 7, 2020, in Memphis, Tennessee at the age of 51.

Visitation for immediate family is Friday July 17, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00 and public visitation is Friday July 17, 2020 from 2:00 to 7:00 at Gillipsie Funeral Home, 9179 Pigeon Roost Rd, Olive Branch, MS 38654.

Graveside Service will be at 11:00 AM at Memorial Park Southwoods

5485 Hacks Cross Rd. Memphis, TN 38125




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Gillespie Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Gillespie Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gillespie Funeral Home
9179 Pigeon Roost Road
Olive Branch, MS 38654
(662) 895-2470
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gillespie Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved