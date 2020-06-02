Darty Baxter Clark



Funeral Services for Mrs. Darty Baxter Clark will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Ronk Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. with Timothy Guess officiating.



Ms. Clark went to her eternal home on June 1, 2020. She was born on January 27, 1943 to her late parents, Tolbert Ray Baxter and Mary Sue Darty Baxter.



Surviving relatives include her husband and love of her life of 62 years, Marion Clark; son, Kevin Clark (Dorian); daughter, Marcie McMeans (Brian); sister-in-law, Frances Deal (Buford); grandchildren, Nathan McMeans, Matthew McMeans, and Camryn Clark; and many cousins that she loved like her siblings.



First and foremost, Ms. Clark loved the Lord. She was strong in her faith and led by example. She loved her husband and her family. She enjoyed going to church, concerts, music, traveling, and of course her little dog Lucy.



Ms. Clark had her Master's Degree in Education and worked for the Briarcrest School System for many years.



Visitation for Ms. Darty will be Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. till time of service at Ronk Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers please make donations to Collierville Primitive Baptist Church. 339 East Poplar Collierville, TN. 38017









