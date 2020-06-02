Darty Baxter Clark
1943 - 2020
Darty Baxter Clark

Funeral Services for Mrs. Darty Baxter Clark will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Ronk Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. with Timothy Guess officiating.

Ms. Clark went to her eternal home on June 1, 2020. She was born on January 27, 1943 to her late parents, Tolbert Ray Baxter and Mary Sue Darty Baxter.

Surviving relatives include her husband and love of her life of 62 years, Marion Clark; son, Kevin Clark (Dorian); daughter, Marcie McMeans (Brian); sister-in-law, Frances Deal (Buford); grandchildren, Nathan McMeans, Matthew McMeans, and Camryn Clark; and many cousins that she loved like her siblings.

First and foremost, Ms. Clark loved the Lord. She was strong in her faith and led by example. She loved her husband and her family. She enjoyed going to church, concerts, music, traveling, and of course her little dog Lucy.

Ms. Clark had her Master's Degree in Education and worked for the Briarcrest School System for many years.

Visitation for Ms. Darty will be Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. till time of service at Ronk Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Collierville Primitive Baptist Church. 339 East Poplar Collierville, TN. 38017




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Ronk Funeral Home, Inc. - Alamo
JUN
4
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Ronk Funeral Home, Inc. - Alamo
Funeral services provided by
Ronk Funeral Home, Inc. - Alamo
106 South Bells Street
Alamo, TN 38001
(731) 696-5555
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 3, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
John Templeton
June 3, 2020
Ms Darty had a sweet disposition throughout her health struggles setting a strong example of how strong her faith was. It only took a hug and kiss on the cheek when she was frustrated to remind her how loved she was and that everything would be ok. She will be greatly missed.
Karen Peterson
June 2, 2020
Dear family,
I have such wonderful memories of Darty. She was one of my best friends all 12 years of school. She had great spend the nights with 8 or 10 of us girls there. When my mother was terribly injured and in the hospital in Memphis, she kept our 9 month old for us. I will always be so grateful for her kindness and helpfulness. prayers for Marion and the family.
Angela Avery Foster
Friend
June 2, 2020
Marion and family we are so sorry for your loss. May God wrap his arms around each and every one of you! Martha and Johnny Marchant
Tifton, Georgia
June 2, 2020
She was such a sweet person. I loved her mom and dad. They were a part of our first group here at First Baptist Church Alamo. Darty carried both of their sweet-sweet spirit in life.
Christopher Rigby
Friend
June 2, 2020
Marion Rice, I am so sorry to hear about Darty. She was such a sweet lady. I remember well when my mother died, (your Aunt Kathryn), and we needed someone to babysit my nieces little girl. Darty kept her for us. Im sure she was well entertained on that August afternoon. I am so sorry that I wont get to come to the service. My husband has appointment in Jackson that we cant cancel. I will be thinking of you and all of your family during this sad time. Prayers to all of you. Love you all. Kathy Dunagan Todd
Kathy Todd
Family
June 2, 2020
Sending many prayers your way and rest in God knowing Darty is in the arms of her Saviour. Much love and regrets sent to you Marcie, your dad, family, Brian, and your boys!!!
Jan Bell
Family
June 2, 2020
Marion and family: I am so saddened to hear of Darty's passing. She was such a bright presence in our lives through the years, and she always made me smile. May you each find comfort in the assurance of her faith. You are in my heart, and in the hearts of my family. May God grant you his peace.
William Elliott
Family
June 2, 2020
She told I would have a strong voice in my Christian endeavors. I will never forget how kind of a lady your mother was Marcie. God Speed Darty
Greg Wood
Friend
June 2, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss
Scottie Patterson
Friend
