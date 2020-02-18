|
David Anthony Oppenheim
Germantown - David Anthony Oppenheim, age 65, died at home on February 16, 2020 after a courageous battle with brain cancer.
Born in Howell, MI on September 24, 1954 to Don and Kathy Oppenheim, David was the oldest of six children and is survived by his two sisters and three brothers. David is also survived by his wife of 40 years, Karen, their sons, Daniel (Whitney) and Andrew (Emily) and five grandchildren, Ethan, Ann Douglas, Amelia, Drake and Olivia, all of Germantown.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his granddaughter, Campbell Elizabeth.
David was retired from FTN Financial after 30+ years in the finance industry. He had a passion for aviation, which lead to great adventures with family and friends. He also loved golf and could be found on the course multiple times a week.
A memorial service will be held at Germantown United Methodist Church where David and his family have been members for almost 40 years. David served in many roles in the church during his decades-long membership. The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to Germantown United Methodist Church for their prayers and support during his life and especially during his battle with cancer. Special thanks to the Emmaus Sunday School Class for being with David and his family every step of the way.
The service will be on Sunday, February 23 at 4:00 p.m. The family will be receiving friends at the church from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. prior to the service. A private inurnment will be at the GUMC Columbarium at the conclusion of the service.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made in David's memory to Germantown United Methodist Church or the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020