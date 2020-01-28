Services
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 761-8000
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
David Anthony Pope


1966 - 2020
David Anthony Pope Obituary
David Anthony Pope

Memphis - David Anthony Pope, age 53, passed away on Friday January 24, 2020. David was born in Memphis, Tennessee on June 28, 1966. He was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Sue Lowry. David was an active member of International Church in Memphis, TN where he worked diligently with the outreach ministry until he became ill. He leaves to cherish his memory his father, Edward 'Tony' A. Pope, other family and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 9-10AM with services to follow at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Ave., Memphis, TN. The interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery Midtown, 1661 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38106.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
