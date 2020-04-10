Services
Dr. David Calvin Burchfield

Benton, AR - Dr. David Calvin Burchfield, 74, of Benton, Arkansas passed away on April 9, 2020.

He was born December 10, 1945 in Memphis, Tennessee; his parents are the late Bill and Sarah (Martin) Burchfield.

Preceding Dr. Burchfield in death are his parents and sister, Kitty Martin.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his lovely bride of twenty years, Bernice (Gresham) Burchfield of Benton, Arkansas; daughter Kelly Burchfield of Memphis,

Tennessee; brother Johnny Dabbs of Southaven, Mississippi; aunt and uncle Dee and Ruby Burchfield of Lexa, Arkansas; mother-in-law Doris White of Benton, Arkansas; sister-in-law Kay (Howell) Hill of Benton, Arkansas; sister-in-law Susie (Curt) Wright of Hot Springs, Arkansas; special family friends Erik and Emma Sullenberger of Katy, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss him always.

Dr. Burchfield proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War era. After his military service, he led a successful career in aviation insurance. After his first career, Dr. Burchfield pursued his lifelong dream of higher education. His academic achievements include an undergraduate and graduate degree from the University of Memphis, as well as a PhD obtained from Cornell University. Dr. Burchfield briefly taught at Cornell prior to accepting a professorship at the University of Memphis, Master of Health Administration (MHA) program. He was instrumental in the development and expansion of their MHA program. Dr. Burchfield's primary teaching focus was Healthcare Finance and Statistics; he also created and maintained liaison programs with many Memphis healthcare organizations which provided for student internships. During his tenure, both a student and a professor achievement award were established in his honor. Dr. Burchfield retired as a tenured professor in August 2019 after twenty years of service. A student scholarship fund was established in his honor upon his retirement to provide funding for future MHA students.

Dr. Burchfield attributed three life defining events for his success: the Porter Leath Orphanage (Memphis TN), the United States Marine Corps, and higher education. He always held a special place in his heart for his graduate students and Healthcare Finance Management Association (HFMA) family. Dr. Burchfield enjoyed frequent interaction with the Navy and Marine Corps ROTC program. He was also a World War II history buff and avid golfer.

He will be missed.

Memorials in his honor may be made to the established:

Dr. David C. Burchfield Endowed Scholarship fund/SPH

The University of Memphis Foundation

Department 238

P. O. Box 1000

Memphis, TN 38148-0001

Arrangements entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home. Online guestbook: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Remember
