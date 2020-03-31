|
David Cortez Morgan, Sr.
Brighton - David Cortez Morgan, "Sr." 58, son of the late Anderson Morgan and Ernest Mae Bobo Townsend, transitioned on March 28, 2020 at Baptist Hospital Tipton. Visitation Friday 1-5 at Palmer Funeral Home in Mason, TN. He leaves to cherish his memories a devoted wife Teresa Taylor Morgan: 2 sons David Morgan II, and Darius Morgan all of Brighton, TN: Six siblings, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020