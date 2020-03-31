Services
Palmer Funeral Home
78 Gin St
Mason, TN 38049
(901) 294-2565
Resources
More Obituaries for David Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Cortez Morgan Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Cortez Morgan Sr. Obituary
David Cortez Morgan, Sr.

Brighton - David Cortez Morgan, "Sr." 58, son of the late Anderson Morgan and Ernest Mae Bobo Townsend, transitioned on March 28, 2020 at Baptist Hospital Tipton. Visitation Friday 1-5 at Palmer Funeral Home in Mason, TN. He leaves to cherish his memories a devoted wife Teresa Taylor Morgan: 2 sons David Morgan II, and Darius Morgan all of Brighton, TN: Six siblings, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -