David Earl Simerson, Jr
Germantown - David "Davey" Simerson, Jr., 48, passed away in Nashville, on May 29, 2019, with his sister, Joy, and parents at his bedside. Davey had been bedridden after suffering a stroke on Christmas Day in Germantown, TN. He leaves his parents, David and Judy Simerson of Franklin, TN. , his sister and brother-in-law Joy and George Powell, four nephews, a niece and 3 great nieces.
Davey loved God, his family, cats, hot air balloons, fireworks and family card games. Our family is heartbroken, but rejoicing that Davey is pain free and that we will see him again in heaven.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Memphis Funeral Home, Poplar Chapel, with visitation from 8:30 am until 10:00 am.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 31, 2019