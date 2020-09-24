1/
David Edward Durbin Sr.
David Edward Durbin Sr.

Memphis - David Durbin, age 65, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. David was born November 7, 1954 in Augusta, GA to the late John and Vera Durbin.

He worked for Dixico wax paper company, Bell Fiber as a plant Mounter for 32 years which later became Bryce Corporation before his retirement. After retirement he started his own repair business where he enjoyed working for his customers.

David is survived by his life partner, Carol McKim Durbin, his son David Durbin Jr., and his step daughter, Heather Cliburn (Ronnie), his brothers, Raymond Durbin (Phlyllis), his two sisters, Sue Cole (Eddie) and Mary Turner (Eddie)his grandchildren; Dianna Adcox (Justin), Christopher Parker (Megan), Kayla Ayotte, Jordan and Jacob Cliburn, Christian and Riley Durbin, one great granddaughter, Sophia Parker and many other family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Christiana Durbin Ayotte, his siblings; Richard and Paul Durbin and Pat Childs.

A visitation for David will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133. The funeral service be Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM.

The family requests that any cards be sent to Carol Durbin at 3953 South Kingsbury Road Memphis, TN 38122.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Durbin family.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
