David Eugene McElyea
David Eugene McElyea, 76, retired Shelby County Sheriffs Dept., passed away April 15, 2020. He also worked at Firestone till it closed and part time at Hubbard's Hardware; enjoyed working on autos, woodworking, and old westerns especially John Wayne. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margie Mae McElyea and is survived by his sons, James David McElyea (Natalie Anne) of Olive Branch, MS and Adam Neil McElyea (Katrina Diane) of Memphis, TN; seven grandchildren, Clinton Allen Reeves, Kelley Amber Reeves, Michael Andrew McDonald, Peyton Chase Poole, Hayden Lane Williams, Lucas Cecil Williams and Cooper Neil McElyea. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Malden, MO. Any memorials may be made to the (acs.org) Munford Funeral Home
Millington Chapel
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020