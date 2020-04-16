Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Resources
More Obituaries for David McElyea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Eugene McElyea

David Eugene McElyea Obituary
David Eugene McElyea

David Eugene McElyea, 76, retired Shelby County Sheriffs Dept., passed away April 15, 2020. He also worked at Firestone till it closed and part time at Hubbard's Hardware; enjoyed working on autos, woodworking, and old westerns especially John Wayne. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margie Mae McElyea and is survived by his sons, James David McElyea (Natalie Anne) of Olive Branch, MS and Adam Neil McElyea (Katrina Diane) of Memphis, TN; seven grandchildren, Clinton Allen Reeves, Kelley Amber Reeves, Michael Andrew McDonald, Peyton Chase Poole, Hayden Lane Williams, Lucas Cecil Williams and Cooper Neil McElyea. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Malden, MO. Any memorials may be made to the (acs.org) Munford Funeral Home

Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
