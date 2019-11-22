|
David F. Cianciolo, Jr.
David F. Cianciolo, Jr., born on September 16, 1947 in Memphis, died on November 12 at the age of 72 in Arlington, Tenn.
The son of David F. Cianciolo, Sr., and Mary Radogna Cianciolo, David Jr. was raised in Memphis and attended Catholic High School. Following graduation, David enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, earning the rank of Lance Corporal. He was a skilled helicopter mechanic and served two tours of duties in Vietnam, earning the Purple Heart, the National Defense Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Air Medal, and Combat Action Ribbon.
Following his honorable discharge, David earned his B.A. at Memphis State University and was employed by the Internal Revenue Service. Later, he went to work for the US Post Office, serving as a letter carrier and union steward, retiring in 2012, after more than 25 years of exemplary service.
David had a keen interest in literature and ethics, and was known for his sense of justice and generosity, always willing to lend a hand and to share what he had with those in need. An animal lover to his last breath, David enjoyed his dogs Inki and Suzi Q, and his cat Tom.
David is survived by his sister, Rose Marie Portera and husband Joseph, brothers Bill, Anthony, Jerry and wife Kathleen, and his cherished companion Sandra Cobb.
Consistent with his lifelong effort to aid the health and welfare of others, David donated his body to medical research. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his honor to the Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County, 935 Farm Rd, Memphis, TN 38134.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019