David Fowler Sr. Obituary
David Fowler, Sr.

Somerville - David Fowler, 92, of Somerville, died January 27, 2020. Funeral Services will be at 1 P.M. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Somerville. Interment with Military Honors will be in Somerville City Cemetery. Visitation: 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the church.

He leaves his wife of 68 years, Irma Wright Fowler of Somerville; daughter, Lee Ann Cerra (Andy) of Carbondale, PA; sons, David Inman Fowler, Jr. (Becky) of Somerville, Andrew Frederick Fowler (Amanda) of Memphis; grandchildren, Michael Fowler (Megan), Drew Cerra, Jordan Cerra, Allison Fowler, Avery Fowler, Cannon Fowler; and great-grandchildren, Mallory Fowler, Molly Fowler, Lio Duggan and Miller Fowler.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
