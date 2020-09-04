1/1
David Franklin Boothe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Franklin Boothe

Cordova - David F. Boothe, 68, passed August 29, 2020. Born September 17, 1951 in Greenville, SC. Son of Johnnie George & Ruth Greene Boothe. He is predeceased by his parents and sister Jean Shults. David graduated Berea High School in 1969 and received a BS Degree in Education from Clemson University. A devoted family man, David brought unending joy to his wife and daughter with his unique humor and imagination. David was a gifted craftsman, and dedicated countless hours to his hobbies: studying scripture, antique clock repair, model building, and astronomy. David is survived by his wife, Cristy, daughter Katie, beloved mother-in-law Violet Smart, brother-in-law Jeff Smart, brother Johnnie "Butch" Boothe, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Symmes Chapel, "Pretty Place," where David & Cristy's spiritual journey together began: 100 YMCA Camp Rd, Cleveland, SC, September 17, 2020 at 1:30 PM. Memorials may be made to Gospel for Asia, Samaritan's Purse, or Mid-South Transplant Foundation.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved