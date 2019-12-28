Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:30 AM
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi
8151 Chimneyrock Blvd.
Cordova, TN
Cordova - David G. Cupp, 68, of Cordova, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, George R. and Montana Cupp. Mr. Cupp is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Judy Cupp, a daughter, Leanne Phelps and her husband Alan, grandchildren, Cara Phelps and Aiden Phelps and a sister, Teresa Gunter.

Mr. Cupp was a member of St. Francis of Assisi. After 32 years he retired as police captain in the traffic division with the Bartlett Police Department and Secret Service trained handwriting examiner supporting police departments and public at large known as "The Handwriting Cop".

He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, known to never miss a sporting event where he could watch his grandchildren play.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, January 3 from 9:30 am until the time of mass at 10:30 am at St. Francis of Assisi, 8151 Chimneyrock Blvd. in Cordova.

Memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Cupp's name to St. Francis, St. Vincent DePaul Society.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
