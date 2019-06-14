|
|
David G. Jester
Millington - David G. Jester, 59, of Millington, TN passed away June 2, 2019, from complications following cardiac surgery. David was born May 17, 1960 in Muncie, IN and moved to Millington in 1995. He was a proud U.S. Navy veteran who retired in 1999 as an Electricians Mate First Class (Surface Warfare). He continued to serve his country as a Civil Servant at the Navy Manpower Analysis Center. He is survived by his wife, Judith (Judy) Jester; daughter, Laurie Jester; son, Joshua Jester; brother, Terry Jester; sister, Cheryl Jalace; father-in-law, John Myers; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Pat and Paul Jester; his mother-in-law, Jane Myers; sister-in-law, Cindy Myers Highers. Celebration of life will be held Saturday from 3pm - 6pm at the MIklington Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to , , or the Disabled American Veterans in his name.
