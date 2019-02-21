|
David H. ("The Hib") Hibler
Memphis, TN
David H. ("The Hib") Hibler, 69, a 1967 graduate of Mitchell High School departed this life Friday February 15, 2019, at home surrounded by family. Retired after 43 years of service from Smith & Nephew.
David is survived by his wife of 47 years Ruth Ward Hibler, two
daughters Katrina (Mario)Richardson, Candice (Mahasin)Robinson, one son David Hibler Jr, six grandchildren, 2 sisters, 2 brothers-in-law, four sisters-law, a host of many relatives and friends.
Visitation is Thursday February 21, 2019 at E H Ford Funeral Home from 3-6pm, additional viewing February 22, 2019 9am-10:55am at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, Funeral following at 11am. Burial following immediately at Memorial Park Southwood.
E H Ford Mortuary
901 345-9558
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 21, 2019