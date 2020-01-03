|
David Hunter Duke
Collierville - David was born November 19, 1952 in Lake Charles, Louisiana to Jack and Bonnie Duke. His parents lacked a formal education but worked hard to provide for their family. David went to work at the age of 12 when his dad gave him a mower and he started mowing neighborhood yards for $2 a yard. In addition to his mowing job, he had a paper route throwing Jackson, Mississippi's Clarion Ledger. Later he began working at the Liberty-Deville Supermarket where he worked his way from bagger to checker to stocker and on to assistant manager. He was employed at the supermarket all the way through undergraduate school at Mississippi College and graduate school at Louisiana Tech. David credits that time in the grocery business as the cornerstone for learning the key foundations to being successful in business - namely, the customer always comes first.
David began his career with International Paper Company in June of 1977 as a Territory Manager in Russellville, Arkansas and retired in Memphis in 2018 due to health reasons. He held various positions during his career including National Sales Manager, General Sales Manager, Regional General Manager and finally Director of National Accounts. David will be remembered as always smiling, always positive. He was gifted at building lasting relationships with customers and coworkers. He relished being a mentor to his "people" and took pride in the accomplishments of his team. From basic upbringings and through determination, a strong work ethic and a winning attitude he enriched the lives of his family, coworkers and friends.
A gifted athlete, David enjoyed snow skiing, tennis and golf. David enjoyed a 4.5 tennis rating but gravitated to golf over the years. He played some of the most beautiful courses across the country with friends and customers. Some of his fondest memories were from Saturdays spent with his friends at Southwind, Ridgeway Country Club and Spring Creek Ranch. These same friends were witness to his two holes in one.
David was proud of all of his children and enjoyed spending time with family. He loved hearing his daughter sing. He treasured the beach, specifically Destin and Panama City Beach. He delighted in time together on his beloved sugar sand with Pam, the kids, the kids' friends, and eventually their spouses and his grandchildren. He treasured Pickwick and shared so many adventures on the lake, but some of his best memories were with the grandkids, riding on the golf cart. David loved to grill and passed that love to his sons and used that time to mentor them in things that would help them become successful in family and business down the road. David fought a valiant battle against cancer and it did not end in defeat. He won the prize for which God called him heavenward in Christ Jesus (Phil 3:14).
David is survived by his loving wife of sixteen years, Pamela Carter Duke; daughter, Rachel; son, Hunter (Alyson); son, Josh Carter (Lauren); brother, Greg (Debbie); granddaughters, Evyn, Ellis and Ezra; grandsons, Lucas and Owen.
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens with the funeral service on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens 3700 North Germantown Road, Bartlett, TN 38133.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020