David Joseph Marks
Memphis - David Joseph Marks, 56, passed away on Sept. 27. He was born and raised in Memphis, graduated from CBHS and Hampshire College in Amherst, Massachusetts. He pursued a career in film and video work in Los Angeles and Nashville before buying a farm in Franklin, Tennessee where he enjoyed holding fundraisers for animal rescue shelters and the Tennessee Parks and Greenways Foundation (TennGreen Land Conservancy).
He leaves his parents, Faye and Jack Marks and sister Laura Marks, all of Memphis, and his uncle Stanley Goldberg of Little Rock, Arkansas.
Donations can be made to any animal rescue or a charity of the donor's choice
.
A memorial service will be held in Memphis at a later date.