David L Cecil, a business owner/conversationalist/comedian and lifetime resident of Memphis, TN, died suddenly on November 4, 2019 at the age of 76 with his wife, Helen Halfacre Cecil, of 56 years by his side.
David was a lifelong lover of jokes, dogs, classic & custom cars, and of course parties. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, gardener, taxidermist, and artist. Always willing to lend a hand or bend an ear, he will be greatly missed by many.
He is also survived by his son, K. Scott Cecil; his brothers, John Cecil and Paul Cecil; and his sisters, Barbara Fry, Shirley Gentry, and Tygar Cairo.
The family will have a Celebration of Life for David Cecil from 2:00 - 4:30 pm this Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel located at 7450 Raleigh Millington Rd Millington, TN 38053. It will be informal and start at 2:00 pm.
We would like everyone to come visit with the family and share their favorite "David Story" along with any pictures you might have. People are highly encouraged to bring their classic and custom vehicles!
Some light food and refreshments will be provided. However, you are welcome to bring your favorite dish as David loved food and parties.
The family has requested donations to the David Cecil Memorial Fund, www.GoFundMe.com/f/DavidCecil, in lieu of flowers. If anyone has difficulty or concerns with the process, please contact Scott Cecil at [email protected] for alternative arrangements.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019