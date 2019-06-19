Resources
Germantown - David L. Cosby, 70, of Germantown, TN went home to be with the Lord, June 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Pat Palmer Cosby. He was preceded in death by his father Alfred D. Cosby and mother Mary McWherter Cosby. The visitation will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Bellevue Baptist Church in the Pollard Chapel. His service will begin at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. For more information please refer to his obituary at www.memorialparkonline.com. If anyone wishes, donations may be made to West Cancer Clinic or the Rescue or Animal Shelter of donor's choice.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 19, 2019
