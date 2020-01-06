|
David Lynn Maxey
Memphis - David Lynn Maxey, 67, of Memphis, TN, passed away on Dec. 31, 2019. David retired from Bell South (AT&T) after 32 years of service, as a regional manager. His body has been donated to Genesis, for research. There will be a memorial service held in Hamlin, KY. at the family lake home, when his ashes have been released.
David Maxey was born in La Grange, KY. The son of the late Ralph Lee Maxey and Reba Cathey Maxey. Also preceding him in death a brother Joseph Maxey. He is survived by his wife Cheryl Sessions. His son Joshua Maxey, wife Tianna and children: Oliver, Emmett and Jacob. His daughter Jeana Drive, husband Jody and children: Payton, Chandler, Ashton and Ethan. Brothers Daniel Maxey of Jacksonville, FL. and Randall Maxey and wife Ashley of Maryville, TN. Family has requested donations in David's memory be given to Memphis Union Mission, P.O. Box 330, Memphis, TN 38101.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020