David M. Wright
David M. Wright

David M. Wright, 86, passed away on May 18, 2020 at Methodist Healthcare Hospital.

Mr. Wright was a retied Educator for the Memphis City School. David was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church 1169 Kerr Ave.

David Wright's services were held on Friday May 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church and burial in Calvary Cemetery.

During these trying times, the presence of our family and friends have been one of our sustaining elements. Your prayers have increased our faith. Your presence has given us a shoulder to lean on. Every card, visit, and phone call has been a great comfort to us.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
