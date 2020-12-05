David McKnattCollierville - David McKnatt was a great man who loved his family well. He was the kind of dad who coached his kids in sports, snuck you money and bought you the things mom said no to. He was charitable to everyone and every organization - if someone was in need, he came to their rescue. He will always be remembered for spoiling his grandkids and his loves: The Rolling Stones, Westerns & Dr. Pepper.He lived a full life, but as the baby of 5, got a lot of hand-me-downs, including the infamous 2 wheeled tricycle. By 5, he was cutting Kindergarten to walk home by himself and once brought home a lizard that got stuck in his mom's beehive hairdo. At 9, he was stocking shelves at Mr. Jack's, and was driving and gambling a little by 12. He met his wife over the phone - he had a voice that could melt butter and a laugh that was contagious.David retired from FedEx in 2002 and worked part time at Home Depot for over a decade, but his favorite job of all was being Big Daddy.He is survived by his bride of 41 years, Jill McKnatt, his kids, Len McKnatt (Haley), Ashley Pennington (Derrick) and Lindsey McKnatt, 7 grandchildren and 3 siblings, Tommy McKnatt, Pat Prine and Martha Browning. He will be missed tremendously and is loved beyond measure.Services for David will be held at Collierville Funeral Home at 10:00 am on Saturday, December 12.