David Merrill Parker, Sr.
Memphis - David Merrill Parker, Sr., born October 25, 1933, a native Memphian, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the age of 85 after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Malcolm and Ruth Parker of Memphis, a sister Esther Jean Phillips and a brother Malcolm.
He graduated from the University of Memphis and then joined his father and his brother in business at M.B. Parker Co., a machine shop and foundry. David was a multi-engine pilot for the Tennessee Air National Guard on tours around the world for 35 years and retired as a Major.
He served as president of the Mid South chapter of the American Foundrymen's Society, was the Memphis Junior Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Jaycee of the Year and served on their board of directors, served as a Shelby County Sheriff's Reserve Division volunteer, was a director for the Mid South Fair, past presidents of the Hein Park Civic Club and the Hunters' Hollow Homeowners Association. He was a member of ATO fraternity. David was an active member of Advent Presbyterian Church in Cordova.
David leaves his wife of 64 years, Dale Ragland Parker, a daughter, Jan Parker Carson( Sam) and son David Merrill Parker Jr. (Cindi), 3 grandsons, Hunter Morris and Dustin Parker of Memphis and Parker Morris of Tracy, California and a brother James Evans Parker (Betty) of Ajijic, Jalisco Mexico.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Advent Presbyterian Church in Cordova at 3PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Advent Presbyterian Church in Cordova or the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 27, 2019