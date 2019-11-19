|
|
David Michael Hoover (Mike)
Olive Branch, MS - David Michael Hoover (Mike), 64 of Olive Branch, MS passed away on November 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Kathy J. Hoover. He leaves his mother, Valerie Jane Needham of Memphis, TN, his father, John Benton Hoover (Lynn) of Southaven, MS, two sisters, Sandy Kuharsky of Memphis, TN and Diane Ellis (Chris) of Bartlett, TN, and a brother Matt Hoover (Taneesha). He also leaves his son, Michael Daniel Hoover (Tiffany) of Fayetteville, AR, two daughters, Jennifer Minor (Jeff) of Byhalia, MS and Pamela Frazier (Kyle) of Nesbit, MS and three grandchildren, Cade A. Hoover, Daniel S. Minor and Hadley Mae Frazier. Mike enjoyed playing golf and spending time at the beach or in the mountains. A Memorial Service and Visitation will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Kirby Pines Retirement Community Chapel, Memphis, TN. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting Collierville Animal Shelter in Mike's name.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019