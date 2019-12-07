|
David T. Gadd
Memphis - David T. Gadd, 74, passed away Dec. 3, 2019 in Memphis, Tenn. after a lifetime of leaving a lasting impression with others. David genuinely cared about people and they felt comfortable around him.
David was an inquisitive consumer of news and history; read volumes of fiction novels; frequently watched all variety of movies; enjoyed traveling, hunting, and fishing; passionately supported the Memphis Tigers; and loved his family deeply.
He was preceded in death by his precious daughter Lindsey, 4, and parents Buford and Kathryn Gadd.
David is survived by his wife of 51 years Jane and son Chris Gadd (Michelle); brothers Mike Gadd (Mary) and Mark Gadd (Sandra); step-grandson Lane Spann, sister-in-law Charlotte Ray, and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
He was president of Southern Security Federal Credit Union in Memphis for more than 25 years. David, an Air Force veteran, was also a longtime bird dog owner and quail hunter. He was also a member of Faith Baptist Church in Bartlett.
David was a Memphis State University graduate. David and Jane were Memphis Tiger basketball season ticket holders for more than 40 consecutive years starting in 1972.
Their daughter, Lindsey, was a patient at , an institution they cared for deeply.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East. Visitation will start 1 p.m. until time of service. Burial will follow in Forest Hill East Cemetery at 2440 Whitten Road, Memphis, TN 38133.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019