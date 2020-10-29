1/
David Turner
David Turner

Memphis - David E. Turner, age 81, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital East in Memphis, TN. He was born July 26, 1939 in Jackson, MS. He was a graduate of Frayser High School (Memphis, TN), received an electrical engineering degree from Christian Brothers College (Memphis, TN) and an accounting degree from Memphis State University. He worked for Boeing Company in New Orleans, LA, as a static test engineer where he did tests on the first stage of the Saturn V rocket that put the first man on the moon. Upon returning to Memphis, David worked in the Finance Department for the Corps of Engineers. He attended Millington First United Methodist Church. People describe David as a man of God who was loved by all; he loved his Lord, his family, and his friends. David is predeceased by his parents, William and Marie Turner, and a brother, William A. Turner. He is survived by his wife, Evylou Hopkins Turner of Millington, his stepdaughter, Jenny Story of Collierville, and her fiancé, Kyle McElhaney. He cherished his grandchildren Landon and Riley Story and his grandchildren-in-love, Shephard, Banks, and Maxwell McElhaney. He also leaves two brothers, Paul C. Turner (Elizabeth) and family in Kingston, TN, and Mark A. Turner and family of Bartlett, TN. The family will have a visitation on Sunday, November 1 at 1:00 p.m. at Munford Funeral Home, Millington Chapel with the memorial service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at the chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Millington First United Methodist Church and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Munford Funeral Home

MIllington Chapel

(901) 873-0123

MunfordFuneralHome.com




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
