Davide Lee Lytle, Sr.
Cordova
David Lee Lytle Sr., 82, passed away on February 14, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. David was born on September 28, 1936 in Memphis, Tennessee to Katherine Kay Lytle and William Monroe Lytle. After graduation from Tech High School, he served two years in the Army before returning to Memphis to serve thirty years on the Memphis Fire Department. David was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, James Lytle. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sally Lytle of Cordova, TN; a daughter, Tracy Lytle Huffstalter of Collierville, TN; a son, David Lee Lytle Jr. (Jenny) of Jackson, TN; Two sisters, Kay Ann Haye of Bartlett, TN; Linda Lytle Cox (Jimmy) of Hickory Flat, MS; two brothers, Bob Lytle (Katherine) of Memphis, TN; and Richard Lytle (Sue) of Southaven, MS; five grandchildren, Sara Bryant Saddler, Leigh Carter Saddler, Lily Tate Saddler, Brynne Ramsey Lytle and David Lee Lytle III, one great grandchild Drake Cole Butler. The family would like to thank Methodist Alliance Hospice for such fabulous care, especially Linda Myers, David's Nurse, A special than you also to Pearline Barber, David's personal CNA. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM on Monday, February, 18, 2019 at Advent Presbyterian Church 1879 N. Germantown Parkway, Cordova, Tennessee. Burial will be at a later date at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Advent Presbyterian Church 1879 N. Germantown Parkway, Cordova, Tennessee 38016. On-line guestbook at www.RollerFuneralHomes.com/Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 17, 2019