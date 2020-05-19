Dawn Grace Prestage
Dawn Grace Prestage

Covington -

Dawn Grace Prestage, assistant manager for Kangaroo Express, passed away at her residence in Covington, on April 19, 2020. Dawn was 60 years of age and a member of Poplar Grove United Methodist Church. She leaves her son, Wilson (Luisa) Prestage and is also survived by her mother, Sharon Fay Wilson. Ms. Prestage was predeceased by her father, Ralph Wilson. Private graveside services were held on Friday, April 24th at Poplar Grove Cemetery in Drummonds. The family requests memorials be sent to Poplar Grove United Methodist Church. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123, munfordfuneralhome.com




Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 19 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
1136 Tipton Rd.
Munford, TN 38058
(901) 837-0123
