Daytona Leann Ash
Daytona Leann Ash

February 9, 1996 - October 6, 2020

On October 6, Heaven's newest, sassiest angel spread her sparkly wings, took a deep breath, glanced one last time back over her shoulder, and headed North. For most of the 24 years she 'graced us with her presence', she dreamed of moving out of Memphis, we never imagined it would be like this or this soon. Daytona's laugh was contagious, her smile was bright. She was fierce and beautiful. Her life was tough, but she was tougher.

Daytona loved the Saints, long naps, rolling her eyes, tacos with green sauce, leggings, gangster rap, sweet tea & her family. We know by now she has been reunited with her sister, Dawn Ray Hollis, and has already picked out a nail color for her first full set in Heaven.

She leaves behind her beautiful baby, Journey Ash; her mom, Brandi Hollis; her dad, David Ash; grandparents, Linda Hollis, Dennis Hollis, & Katherine Ash; brothers, Casey Ash & Robert O'Neal Jr.; and many broken-hearted aunts & uncles, cousins, friends & memories. Rest in Peace Day Day.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
