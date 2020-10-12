1/1
De Thi Nguyen
De Thi Nguyen

De Thi Nguyen is a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She left this world suddenly on October 7th, 2020 at 10:46 pm at Oschner Clinic Foundation in New Orleans, LA, age of 78.

A funeral service is scheduled for 10:00 am on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020 at Memorial Park Funeral Home with burial at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 13rd, 2020, from 5:00 pm -8:00 pm.

De was born in 1941 in a small village, Vinh Hien, Hue, Vietnam with four brothers and four sisters. De and her Nguyen family has to work hard to support their household of eleven. After she got marry, she moved to Danang, Vietnam to start her own business. She become a successful business owner while her husband join the military.

After the Fall of Saigon on April 30th, 1975, De and Her husband, Duong Le, moved to Saigon, Vietnam. Under a communist regime, De's family struggle to survive under the surveillance of the communist coup. She decided to seek political asylum with her seven children and all of her brothers and sisters by escaping to America using private fishery boat. After multiple attempts, jail times, and dangerous journeys by boat, De and Nguyen family finally settle in Memphis, TN in 1980's.

She was about 44 years old when she come to the United States. With the new language barriers, she began to work as a seamstress during the weekdays and a chef on weeknights. Sometimes she will do house cleaning for her children professors on the weekends. She taught her children the value of hard work and education as a key to succeed in America.

She has dedicated her whole life to work and to support her seven children through colleges and medical school.

She left behind as her successor, six daughters, Lisa Bich Le, M.S., Dr. Elizabeth Le, DPM, Cindy Binh Le,B.S., Jennifer Thi Le, B.S., M.S., Dr. Quynh Giao Le, M.D., Dr. Hang Aline Le, D.O., a son, Dr. Hoa Thuan Le, D.O., & ten grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Tuesday October 13, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM in the Riverside Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38119, with a Funeral Service to follow on Wednesday October 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Interment will immediately follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
October 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
