Dean Carlton DuBois, Jr.
Bethesda, MD - November 29, 1952 - August 13, 2019
Native Memphian Dean Carlton DuBois, Jr. died on August 13 at the age of 66 after a brief illness. A resident of Bethesda, Maryland, Dean began his studies as a premed major at Vanderbilt University, where he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. He later transferred to the University of Arkansas where he earned a Bachelor of Architecture degree, studying under the famed architect (and Frank Lloyd Wright protégé) E. Fay Jones. After graduation, Dean worked with O'Brian Associates, J. Wise Smith Associates, and Holiday Inns, Inc. in Memphis —and later worked with Doubletree, Marriott, and Ramada Inns in Phoenix, Palm Springs and Washington D.C. Dean helped develop and manage a range of large-scale projects with an emphasis on hotels and resorts. Some of these included the Estancia Hotel & Beach Club in Jose Ignacio, Uruguay; the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; the Ritz-Carlton in Rancho Mirage, CA; and the St. Regis Hotel in Washington D.C. His non-hotel/resort projects included condominiums and apartments, mixed-use facilities, and office buildings all over the country. Two of his favorite projects were the Human Rights Campaign Headquarters in Washington, D.C. and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Facility & corporate offices in Tampa, FL. Most recently he was the senior project manager at RLJ Lodging Trust in Bethesda.
Dean was universally known for his ever-present sense of humor, his integrity, and his limitless kindness and thoughtfulness of others. Dean had a genuinely and contagiously happy nature. He sang around the house and often broke into his "happy dance." He was quick with a smile and a hug, always eager to help friends and neighbors.
Dean's creativity was boundless and innovative. For an office masquerade party, Dean designed and constructed his own "facade mask," an exact replica of a hotel he had worked on in Miami South Beach complete with working lights. His humorous poems were legendary as well, most recently on display when he "emceed" the rehearsal dinner of his nephew's wedding in New Jersey—a mere three weeks before his death. Always gracious and smiling, very few people knew that he was seriously ill at the time.
Dean DuBois was preceded in death by his parents Nancy Mann McConnico and Dean Carlton DuBois. He is survived by his partner of 24 years (and husband of six) Bart Hudson of Bethesda/Pensacola; his sister Denise DuBois Taylor (Sledge) of Como, MS; brother John Beck McConnico (Kristina) of Oakland, CA; nephew William Claiborne Taylor (Rachel) of Milton, MA and nephew Andrew Kearney Taylor of Memphis, Uncle John McConnico (Carole Jean ) of Lively, VA.
A memorial service will be held in Memphis in July, 2020. There will be a private burial in the family cemetery in Brownsville, TN during the 194th annual Taylors of Tabernacle family reunion, a legacy of which he was very proud.
Memorials may be made to the Tabernacle Cemetery Fund, c/o Betsy Thornton, 57 Old Highway 19, Brownsville, TN 38012; or to a .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 22, 2019