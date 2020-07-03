1/
Dr. Deanna U. Barnwell Marion
1947 - 2020
Dr. Deanna U. Barnwell Marion

Memphis - Dr. Deanna U. Barnwell Marion, 73, of Memphis, TN passed away June 30th, 2020.

She was born to the late Paul and Leveda Barnwell on June 30th, 1947 in Hendersonville, NC. Dr. Barnwell retired as a Marketing Professor at The University of Memphis. During her teaching career she received numerous awards. She was well loved by her students and admired by the faculty. She loved her students and being a professor. In addition to academics, she rescued dozens of cats, was an avid gardener, loved cooking, and had a deep love of her roots in Hendersonville, NC.

Dr. Barnwell is survived by her husband of 32 years, Frank M. Marion and his children, Ann Marion and her husband, Michael Valore, Meg Marion Beidler and her husband Reed, and Kate Marion McQuillan and her husband Patrick.

A small private service will be held at St. Luke's United Methodist Church where she was a long time active member.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
9013885135
