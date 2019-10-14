Services
Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home - Millington
6755 U.S. 51
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 872-3375
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home - Millington
6755 U.S. 51
Millington, TN 38053
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home - Millington
6755 U.S. 51
Millington, TN 38053
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Craig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Ann (Debbie) Craig

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Ann (Debbie) Craig Obituary
Deborah Ann Craig (Debbie)

Millington - On October 12, 2019, at 3:08pm, Deborah Ann Craig (Debbie) of Millington,TN stepped into Heaven from her home after complications from pancreatic cancer and COPD.

She leaves behind her son Matthew Craig (Grace), her Beloved Robert Onsby and treasured pets, Miss Bee, Blackie, Spooky, Sprinkle, and Kitty Kitty. She also leaves her three sisters, Kathryn Brooks of Bartlett, Patricia Vaughn (Gary) of Memphis and DeAnne McNeil (Wes) of Atoka, 3 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, 8 nephews, 1 niece, 7 great-nephews and 1 great-niece as well as many friends and customers at Kroger, Millington.

Anybody who knew Debbie knew that she was a wonderful person, always giving of herself, an angel on earth. Her smile lit up the room and her warm heart was shared with everyone she met. Debbie was 61.

The family will receive friends for a time of visitation Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 11 am - 12 pm with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 pm. All services and interment will be held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery at 6755 Highway 51 North Millington, TN 38053.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home - Millington
Download Now