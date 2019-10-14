|
Deborah Ann Craig (Debbie)
Millington - On October 12, 2019, at 3:08pm, Deborah Ann Craig (Debbie) of Millington,TN stepped into Heaven from her home after complications from pancreatic cancer and COPD.
She leaves behind her son Matthew Craig (Grace), her Beloved Robert Onsby and treasured pets, Miss Bee, Blackie, Spooky, Sprinkle, and Kitty Kitty. She also leaves her three sisters, Kathryn Brooks of Bartlett, Patricia Vaughn (Gary) of Memphis and DeAnne McNeil (Wes) of Atoka, 3 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, 8 nephews, 1 niece, 7 great-nephews and 1 great-niece as well as many friends and customers at Kroger, Millington.
Anybody who knew Debbie knew that she was a wonderful person, always giving of herself, an angel on earth. Her smile lit up the room and her warm heart was shared with everyone she met. Debbie was 61.
The family will receive friends for a time of visitation Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 11 am - 12 pm with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 pm. All services and interment will be held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery at 6755 Highway 51 North Millington, TN 38053.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019