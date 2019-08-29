|
|
Deborah Ann Kaufman
Bartlett - Deborah Ann Kaufman, 66, of Bartlett, TN went to be with the Lord Monday, August 26, 2019. Mrs. Kaufman was preceded in death by her parents, Fate and Mary Morris; and her son, Kyle Kaufman. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Rick Kaufman; son, David Kaufman; son, Chris Kaufman; daughter, Marcy Kaufman; and granddaughter, Kylee Jordan. Mrs. Kaufman worked as a teacher for 30 years with Shelby County Schools. She continued to tutor children after she retired. She was a sweet, loving, and gracious lady. She never had a bad word to say about anyone; instead, she was selfless, compassionate, and motivating. She loved her family with her whole heart. The most important part of her life was her faith in Jesus Christ. She and Rick are members at Bellevue Baptist Church where she actively served her Lord in many ways including being a small group leader. She was also a prayer warrior who spent an hour every week in the prayer room at church. Her beaming smile will be missed by everyone who knew her. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 12-2 pm at Bellevue Baptist Church with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery, East.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 29, 2019